What went wrong between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen? Businessman reveals the real reason behind breakup

In 2022, Lalit Modi sent social media into a frenzy when he announced that he was dating actor Sushmita Sen. While the news dominated headlines for weeks, the romance appeared to fizzle out just as quickly, with reports of a breakup surfacing soon after. Now, the businessman and IPL founder has finally opened up about what went wrong behind the scenes.

Lalit Modi on split from Sushmita Sen

In 2022, Lalit Modi took to social media to reveal that he was in a relationship with Sushmita Sen.

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During a conversation on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Lalit Modi reflected on his much-discussed relationship with Sushmita Sen and addressed the reason behind their breakup.

“Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time and would have been (even today)… But it was just that the distance was too much for us,” Lalit said while addressing the relationship and the reason behind their break-up.

Lalit continued, “Her career was in India, and my life was in London. But it was a very special relationship. I have the fondest memories of her. She is still a very dear friend of mine, and I just wish her all the best. She is an amazing lady with what she has done with two girls. Her parents are very special. As a single mother, she has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement when I look at her, how she grows. I wish her all the best.”

All about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

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{{^usCountry}} Back in 2022, Lalit Modi took to social media to reveal that he was in a relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared pictures of the couple from a vacation. Not only that, but he had also changed his Instagram bio and added ‘my love’ followed by Sushmita’s Instagram handle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in 2022, Lalit Modi took to social media to reveal that he was in a relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared pictures of the couple from a vacation. Not only that, but he had also changed his Instagram bio and added ‘my love’ followed by Sushmita’s Instagram handle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lalit Modi has shared pictures with Susmita with a caption that read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." He also tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lalit Modi has shared pictures with Susmita with a caption that read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure." He also tweeted, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read. {{/usCountry}}

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The romance may have taken many by surprise, but it appeared to be short-lived. Before long, speculation about a breakup between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen began making headlines. The buzz around the split grew stronger when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that he had quietly removed posts and references to the actor from his social media accounts.

In 2025, Lalit Modi confirmed his breakup with Sushmita. The IPL founder and former chairman took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring his new ladylove, Rima Bouri. According to the post, the couple’s friendship of 25 years has turned into a relationship.

“Lucky Once – Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," he wrote in the caption of the video. Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Modi. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and remained together until Minal passed away while fighting cancer in 2018.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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