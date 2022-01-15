When a fed up Amitabh Bachchan gave sassy reply to journo’s lengthy monologue. Watch

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan, which has been turned into a meme by fans, shows the actor responding to a lengthy question by a journalist in just a few words. The video appears to be from 2017, ahead of the release of his film Sarkar 3, when Amitabh attended a press conference with his co-stars.

The video begins with a journalist attempting to ask a question to the actor, which eventually becomes a monologue, as she is unable to make her point. She starts by listing down Amitabh’s prestigious accolades before moving on to refer to him as the ‘angry young man’. The reporter then shifts focus to Amitabh’s character - Subhash Nagre – in Sarkar 3, before finally posing a question. She enquired if Amitabh used to go back home with a ‘hangover’ after playing the Sarkar 3 character and asked: “How did you feel at the end of the day after shooting as Subhash Nagre?”

In response to the question, an expressionless Amitabh Bachchan is heard replying: “Kuchh nahi, ghar gaye, khaana khaye, so gaye (Nothing, used to go back home, have food and sleep).”

In Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan co-starred with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam, among others. Sarkar 3 was the third and final instalment in Ram Gopal Varma’s series of Sarkar films. The first one released in 2005, in which Abhishek Bachchan played Amitabh’s onscreen son. The second part, Sarkar Raj released in 2008, also featured Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married just the year before. Amitabh and Abhishek have also co-starred in films such as Paa, Bunty Aur Babli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gives sassy reply to fan who asked him to post in Hindi

Amitabh was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre. His line-up of films includes Brahmastra, Runway 34, Good Bye, Jhund and the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Amitabh co-stars with Deepika Padukone in the movie. Last year, Amitabh also returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which wrapped in December.

