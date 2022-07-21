When Aishwarya Rai shut down a journo's question on nudity: 'You are a journalist brother, let's stick to that'

Aishwarya Rai is not just known for her beauty but also for shutting up interviewers if she is asked questions she is not comfortable answering. She was once asked about her take on exploring nudity on screen. She not just turn down the question but also asked the French journalist if he was a ‘gynaecologist’. Also read: When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan performed at Isha Ambai's sangeet; fans say 'miss her dance on screen'. Watch

A clip from a more than a decade-old interview of Aishwarya was recently shared on Reddit. “I have never ever explored (nudity), I am not interested in exploring nudity.” When the journalist continued to prod her, she looked around at the cameramen and said aloud, "I feel I am talking to my gynae. I mean who am I talking to! You are are a journalist brother, let's stick to that."

Fans of Aishwarya also hailed her for her response to the interviewer. A fan said, “It's like they pulled the worst interviewer and camera man off the street, who had no clue what the hell Bollywood was.” Another said, “Yeah I can see why she stopped giving interviews.”

One of the viewers said that it was a common phenomenon in Hollywood and Aishwarya's reservations about such scenes, impacted her chances in Hollywood. The comment read, “Creep. Why was he interested in whether she was going to do nude scenes or not? If she'd already done such a role it makes sense to ask her about it. One thing I hugely dislike about HW is that for any actress to register as a major female lead she has to undergo a graphic scene in some film or the other. From Margot Robbie to Jennifer Lawrence to Saoirse Ronan, it's compulsory to do one so that the audience can ogle and obsess over it. If Ash had done it, you bet more doors would've opened for her in HW.”

Aishwarya has been very selective in making film choices as of late. She was last seen as a superstar in 2018 film Fanney Khan. She is currently looking forward to Mani Ratnam's epic period drama, Ponniyin Selvan: I. She has a dual role in the film.

