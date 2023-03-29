When Aishwarya Rai was ‘hurt’ about being removed from five films: 'Became obvious that it can happen to me too'

After Priyanka Chopra opened up about ‘being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood)’, an old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about being removed from five films surfaced online. Aishwarya said she was taken aback and hurt when these films were taken away from her without an explanation. She talked about it with Simi Garewal on her show. Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan dance to Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ song Tujhe Dekha To in old video

Aishwarya Rai on being removed from Bollywood films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Simi is seen referring to Shah Rukh Khan as she said, “You were working together in five films, weren't you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you.” Aishwarya chuckled a little and replied, “There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Simi asked if her exit from the films was her decision, the actor said, “No, it wasn't my decision.” “You obviously are taken aback, confused and of course hurt. You wonder about it,” she shared her feelings after being removed. Simi further proceeded, “Did that experience change your outlook about the way things work in Bollywood?”

Aishwarya Rai on being removed from Bollywood films.

Aishwarya told her, “You become more aware of what you've heard about, like in terms of…situations, people having an dominos effect on another people or another projects. It became obvious that it can happen to me too…with all your apparent box office success or ‘secure positioning’ in the industry.”

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were slated to star together in a few films including Chalte Chalte, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer Zaara. Talking about it, Simi in the same interview also mentioned Aishwarya if she’d ever questioned Shah Rukh for his decision. She answered, “It’s not in my nature to. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it's not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2003, Shah Rukh told India Today, “To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of hers is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash.”

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were last seen together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 2. Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Pathaan, is gearing up for the release of Jawan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.