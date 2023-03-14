Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan dance to Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ song Tujhe Dekha To in old video

Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai once danced to Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam, the hit song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Aamir clocked his 58th birthday on Tuesday. In an old video shared by Instagram user Bollywoodirect on Tuesday, the two actors grooved to the song originally featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song was composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. (Also Read | When Manisha Koirala got angry at Aamir Khan for being 'unfriendly' during Akele Hum Akele Tum shoot)

In the throwback clip, Aishwarya was seen dressed in a pink blouse and skirt with a dupatta on her head. Aamir Khan wore a T-shirt, a blue jacket, and black pants. The duo performed the song on stage. However, the details of the event is not known. Incidentally, the two actors haven't worked opposite each other in a single film.

Sharing the video, Bollywoodirect captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, #AamirKhan (14/03). Aamir Khan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan dancing on Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam. #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #AamirKhan." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The crossover we didn't see coming." A person said, "Love to see both of them onscreen in near future."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is a musical romance film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra. Released in October 1995, the film also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, and Mandira Bedi among others.

Fans saw Aamir last in the family entertainer Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Currently, Aamir is on a break from films. A few months ago, he announced the break saying that he wants to spend more time with people close to him.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film Ponniyin Selvan -1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan released on September 30 last year.

She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Aishwarya will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 later this year.

