When Aishwarya Rai went 'awww' after Abhishek Bachchan defended her Cannes outfit against criticism: She looks damn hot

Actor Abhishek Bachchan had once defended his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai over the criticism she faced several times at the Cannes Film Festival. In an old interview, Aishwarya was asked by a fan if it hurt her when a controversy took place over her outfits at the event. On this Valentine's Day, we bring you their story and how Abhishek heaped praises on his wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai was the first Indian female actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003. For the event, she wore a neon green outfit and also a pink embellished skirt.

In an old interview with Rajeev Masand, Aishwarya, responding to the fan's question, said, "Initially I couldn't understand what the big hullabaloo was about. So, I never expected such a big media moment out of what you were wearing. Because I was really there as a jury member which was so much bigger a purpose and so much more important, so much more exciting and impactful. I was like seriously, is this what you guys are focussing on?"

Abhishek asked if he could 'jump in there' and continued, "Before we were married and we were working on several films together. It was the first year that she was invited as a jury member. And there was this huge uproar in the media about how she was dressed. And it's really sad and as a friend, which we were at that point in time. We were co-stars and we were friends. It upset me. Over the years, you see it happen every year. Now, as a husband, it upsets me." Here Aishwarya said, "Awww."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai was the first Indian female actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2003.

Abhishek continued saying that he was ‘being very honest’. He had added that he was there with Aishwarya who looked ‘damn hot’. The actor had also recalled how actor Penelope Cruz had complimented Aishwarya saying 'you're so beautiful'. He had called the criticism over the outfits petty and ridiculous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on birthday, shares pic from Saraswati puja with Aaradhya, he replies ‘Love you’

After their wedding in 2007, Abhishek had also appeared on the Cannes red carpet for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON