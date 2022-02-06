Aishwarya Rai wishes Abhishek Bachchan on birthday, shares pic from Saraswati puja with Aaradhya, he replies ‘Love you’

Aishwarya Rai was among the last ones to dedicate an Instagram post to husband Abhishek Bachchan who turned 46 on Saturday, but she made sure to make it count. She also shared a glimpse from her and daughter Aaradhya's Basant Panchami celebrations at home.

Sharing a black and white picture of a young Abhishek on her Instagram account, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Dearest Babyyy- Papaaa. Big hugs and Love to you. God Bless much Happiness, Peace, Good Health, Contentment and Calm and all that you seek…”

Abhishek also replied to her in the comments section. “Love you,” he wrote.

Aishwarya also shared a colourful picture from the Basant Panchami puja at their home. It showed Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing alongside the Lord Ganpati and Goddess Saraswati idols which were decorated with fresh yellow flowers. Aaradhya was in a white kurta salwar paired with a bright yellow dupatta while Aishwarya peeked from behind her for the camera, while twinning with the 10-year-old in yellow, the colour of the festival.

Some of her fans also raved about the picture which gave a sneak peek into their home. “Awww! This is such a cute photo! Ganpati bapa moriya!” wrote a fan. Another commented, “So much respect for how real you keep it on as frivolous and pretentious a platform as Instagram!” One more fan said, “What a lovely picture, happy saraswati puja queen.”

Abhishek had a working birthday this year as he kickstarted shooting for his next, titled Ghoomer. Sharing a picture of the mahurat shot on Instagram, he wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning!”

Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda also shared a cute unseen picture of the actor with their mother Jaya Bachchan. “Darling Brother May happiness pursue you, Catch you often, and, should it, Lose you be waiting ahead, Making a clearing for you. Today & every day. Happy Birthday!” she wrote.

