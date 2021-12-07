Abhishek Bachchan says he left Boston as Amitabh Bachchan was in financial crisis: ‘Didn’t know how he’d get dinner’

Abhishek Bachchan, who studied acting in Boston, recalled that he flew back to India to morally support his family during a financial crisis. Abhishek said he wanted to be with his father Amitabh Bachchan during the difficult time.

Amitabh, while speaking to Abhishek over phone when he was in Boston, had asked him to sharpen his Hindi once he was back. The actor entered Bollywood in 2000 with JP Dutta’s film Refugee after he returned to India.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, Abhishek opened up about the time when he was in university in Boston and Amitabh had to be worried about providing dinner for the family back home in Mumbai. “I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around.”

“I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college half-way and comeback and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you’,” added Abhishek.

Revealing Amitabh’s response, the Bob Biswas actor said: “So he was very emotional, he was very touched, he was very moved but he ended the rest of the conversation, which obviously I won’t dive up, but he said: ‘I’m glad.’ Because I mean we’d already discussed that I would like to be an actor. He said, ‘I’m glad, come back. Bhasha sikho (learn the language). Because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here. And I realise that today, that I was very out of context.”

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh said that he decided to start hosting the quiz show two decades ago as he was out of work: “My circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me,” he had said on the 1,000th episode of the show.

Abhishek Bachchan currently stars in the recently released film Bob Biswas.