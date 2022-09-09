Watch Akshay Kumar try to calm down energetic Sridevi during mahurat shot of their only film together

Akshay Kumar is among the few Bollywood stars who ruled the 90s and continue to be among the top players in the Hindi film industry. He still plays the lead actor opposite actresses much younger than him and was last seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan. However, not many remember the film in which Akshay starred opposite an older actor, the late Sridevi. Also read: Akshay Kumar says his films are not working because of Kapil Sharma

Akshay and Sridevi worked together in Pankaj Parashar's Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. The film's release was delayed for more than a decade, before it finally saw the light of the day in 2004. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at the mahurat shot of the film that had Akshay, in a striped tee and high-waist trousers and glasses, trying to calm down the energetic Sridevi who keeps on dancing to Hamra Sajan Sang Tha Waada as the mahurat shot of the movie. She looks pretty in a pink saree and flowers in her hair bun. Late actor Laxmikant Berde, who played the role of Inspector Prakash in the film, is also seen in the video shared on Reddit.

Akshay played a cop named Inspector Ajay Khanna while Sridevi played his village belle wife, Durga in Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. The final cut of the song Hamra Sajan Sang Tha Waada showed a party scene. Akshay was decked up in a suit while Sridevi was in the same pink saree. It was sung by Alka Yagnik with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin also starred Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Kiran Kumar and Neena Gupta. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2016, Akshay had said that the film was released without a climax which couldn't be shot until the film was released without informing him. He had said, "She (Sridevi) and I hold hands and we say that we will take revenge in the film. But we did not shoot the revenge part. A text on the screen reads 'un dono ne milke phir badla liya (They take their revenge later), and the film ends."

