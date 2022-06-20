When Akshaye Khanna spoke about being bothered by losing hair at early age: ‘It was like a pianist losing his fingers’

Akshaye Khanna made his film debut around 25 years back. In an old interview, Akshaye opened up about his looks and about his premature balding. He has said that it started happening with him at a very young age. Akshaye was last seen in the Zee5 film State of Siege: Temple Attack. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says Akshaye Khanna 'deserves a lot of credit' for Race's success: 'He's such a gifted actor'

In a career spanning 25 years, Akshaye is known for his roles in films such as Border (1997), Taal (1999), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Humraaz (2002), Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004), Gandhi My Father (2007), Race (2008), Mom (2017), Section 375 (2020) and many more.

In a 2020 interview with Midday while talking about his appearance and hair, Akshaye spoke about losing his hair at a relatively early age. He said, “It started happening to me at such a young age, for me, it was like a pianist losing his fingers. It really felt like that to me, in those days, till you come to terms with it and it starts bothering you less… You might be a sportsman, and realise you need a knee surgery, so it’s heartbreaking, you might lose a year or two of your career.”

This was not the first time when Akshaye talked about the issue. Previously, on Koffee With Karan during the rapid fire round, Akshaye took his own name when he was asked who has the worst hairstyle in Bollywood. Karan asked him about it, and Akshaye said with a laugh, “Some people have back problems, some people have a number for their eyes, some people need hearing aids… It’s a part of life, that’s how I look at it, some people might think I’m absolutely stupid.” He further added that it wasn't something big for him. He said, “It’s a small thing, for me."

Akshaye is currently shooting for Drishyam 2. The film is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and is a sequel to Tabu and Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. The film is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal.

