When Amitabh Bachchan commended Aishwarya Rai for delivering Aaradhya without painkillers: 'Woh lagi rahin...'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shares a special bond with his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. Recently, on his 79th birthday, Aishwarya wished Amitabh with a picture of him and Aaradhya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding. Soon after her birth, Amitabh and Abhishek stepped outside their home Jalsa and spoke to the media about the new member of the family.

Amitabh told the media that Aaradhya looks like Aishwarya to him. "Mujhe toh aisa lagra hai ki Aishwarya pe hai. Lekin jaisa ke aap jaante hain, bacchon ki shakal pratidin badalti hai. Main phir bhi manta hu ki Aishwarya ki shakal hai. Ghar mein kuch log samajhte hain ki thoda bahut Jaya, Abhishek se milta hai (I think she looks like Aishwarya but babies' faces keep changing as they grow up. But I still think she looks like Aishwarya. Some people at home think she looks like Jaya and Abhishek)," he said. The family had not decided on the baby's name until then.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh had also said, “Main bekar hu abhi. Mera Kaun Banega Crorepati khatam hogaya hai, aur mere paas koi film hai nai abhi. Toh main bekar hu, ab main ghar pe rahuga (I am idle right now. Kaun Banega Crorepati has ended and I don't have any film to shoot either. So I am idle and I will stay at home).” At this, Abhishek jumped in and said that Amitabh will now look after his granddaughter.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan said Aishwarya Rai plays KBC at home, revealed if Aaradhya makes him act as host

Amitabh also spoke about the night Aishwarya delivered Aaradhya and how she refused epidural or painkillers during labour. “We went there on the 14th night. The doctors had told us that the baby could arrive anytime now. On the 16th morning, she delivered the baby. This was a normal delivery even though these days people opt for C-section and other things. But Aishwarya wanted a normal delivery, she had to struggle but I commend her that she was in acute labour for a long time, almost 2-3 hours. But she persisted, said she wanted a normal delivery. She did not use any epidural or painkiller,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor is currently hosting the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Aishwarya has been working on her comeback movie Ponniyin Selvan with Mani Ratnam.