When Amitabh Bachchan said Aishwarya Rai plays KBC at home, revealed if Aaradhya makes him act as host

Popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return with a new season, KBC 13, on Monday night at 9 pm on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan, who has been associated with the show for over two decades, will return as its host.

Ahead of the KBC 13 premiere, here is looking back at the time when Amitabh talked about how his own family reacts to the show. At a press conference of the show in 2019, he revealed that his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda played the game at home.

“Mere parivaar mein sab log dekhte hai yeh karyakram. Jaya dekhti hai. Woh kuch bhi ho, sab kuch chhod chhad ke dekhti hai (Everyone in my family watches the show. Jaya watches it. She leaves everything else to watch it),” he said.

“Gharwale jo hai woh khelte hai isko. Kabhi Shweta khelti hai, kabhi Aishwarya khelti hai aur ghar mein baithe baithe kabhi prashnavali hoti rehti hai toh sab uska jawaab dete hai (My family members play the game at home - sometimes Shweta plays, sometimes Aishwarya plays. We all sit together and discuss the questions and answers),” he added.

Also read | 'Someone slashed my palm with a blade': When first Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Harshvardhan Nawathe was mobbed by fans

Amitabh was asked if his granddaughter Aaradhya watches Kaun Banega Crorepati and he said that she does. On being asked if she makes him get into KBC host mode at home, he said, “Ek-aad baar humne aise ghar mein baithe baithe kabhi kabhi prashn-uttar karte rehte hain. Toh woh kehti hai ki iska jawaab hum de sakte hai ya nahi de sakte hai, bas itne tak hi rehta hai. Yeh gharelu maamla hai, isme kya hai (A few times, we have discussed questions and answers at home. She tells us if she could have or could not have answered the questions, that’s all. This is a domestic matter, what is the big deal),” he said.

KBC 13 will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also watch the show online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps.