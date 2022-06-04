Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Angelina Jolie was left in splits over Shah Rukh Khan's joke on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'This is not Aishwarya Rai'
bollywood

When Angelina Jolie was left in splits over Shah Rukh Khan's joke on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'This is not Aishwarya Rai'

Angelina Jolie, once, was left in splits after Shah Rukh Khan made a joke about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor had said that it should be clarified to Angelina that 'this is not Aishwarya Rai'. Watch the video here.
Angelina Jolie and Shah Rukh Khan at the IIFA 2000.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie once shared the stage at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in 2000. In an old video shared online, the duo walked onto the stage together holding each other's hands. They were to present the award for the best female actor. (Also Read | When Angelina Jolie had a crush on Johnny Depp, he called her a ‘walking poem')

Addressing the audience, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Good evening once again and this is really really nice. Yes, more so now, because I'm in the wonderful company of Angelina. She has something to say to you."

Angelina next said, "Namaste Indiawaalon (Hello, people of India)." Shah Rukh smiled and applauded and the audience cheered for her as well. She continued, "Thank you so much for having me here. It's amazing to meet all of you. It's a pleasure."

Shah Rukh and Angelina next announced the winner of the Best Actor (Female) category which was awarded to Aishwarya Rai for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). As Aishwarya was not present at the event, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to the stage to accept the award on her behalf.

RELATED STORIES

As Sanjay took the trophy, Shah Rukh joked, "We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai." Angelina burst out laughing. Shah Rukh also added, "This is the director of the film. I've had enough of taking awards on Aishwarya Rai's behalf, brother or sister whatever." The award ceremony was at the Millennium Dome in London on June 24, 2000. The event was co-hosted by Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey.

Angelina, who celebrates her 47thbirthday on Saturday, has featured in many films including Playing by Heart and Gia (1998), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003), Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004), Alexander (2004), Mr & Mrs Smith (2005), Beowulf (2007), A Mighty Heart (2007), Changeling (2008), Kung Fu Panda (2008), Wanted (2008), Salt (2010), The Tourist (2010), Maleficent (2014), and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
angelina jolie shah rukh khan idol shah rukh khan iifa award iifa sanjay leela bhansali
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP