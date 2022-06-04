When Angelina Jolie was left in splits over Shah Rukh Khan's joke on Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'This is not Aishwarya Rai'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Angelina Jolie once shared the stage at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in 2000. In an old video shared online, the duo walked onto the stage together holding each other's hands. They were to present the award for the best female actor. (Also Read | When Angelina Jolie had a crush on Johnny Depp, he called her a ‘walking poem')

Addressing the audience, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Good evening once again and this is really really nice. Yes, more so now, because I'm in the wonderful company of Angelina. She has something to say to you."

Angelina next said, "Namaste Indiawaalon (Hello, people of India)." Shah Rukh smiled and applauded and the audience cheered for her as well. She continued, "Thank you so much for having me here. It's amazing to meet all of you. It's a pleasure."

Shah Rukh and Angelina next announced the winner of the Best Actor (Female) category which was awarded to Aishwarya Rai for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). As Aishwarya was not present at the event, the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to the stage to accept the award on her behalf.

As Sanjay took the trophy, Shah Rukh joked, "We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai." Angelina burst out laughing. Shah Rukh also added, "This is the director of the film. I've had enough of taking awards on Aishwarya Rai's behalf, brother or sister whatever." The award ceremony was at the Millennium Dome in London on June 24, 2000. The event was co-hosted by Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey.

Angelina, who celebrates her 47thbirthday on Saturday, has featured in many films including Playing by Heart and Gia (1998), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003), Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004), Alexander (2004), Mr & Mrs Smith (2005), Beowulf (2007), A Mighty Heart (2007), Changeling (2008), Kung Fu Panda (2008), Wanted (2008), Salt (2010), The Tourist (2010), Maleficent (2014), and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

