When Anupam Kher was rejected by AIR Shimla for casual announcer job

Anupam Kher, who was on a visit to Shimla, recounted an incident that took place in 1974 when he had tried his hand at making announcements on AIR. He fumbled and messed it up.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Anupam Kher made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's multiple award-winning movie Saransh.

Long before he became an actor, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher had tried to get a job as a casual announcer at the All India Radio here but fate had other things in store for him.

During a brief appearance on an AIR programme here on Saturday, the 66-year-old revealed that he had applied for the post at the radio station when he was just 19.

It was a usual chilly day in Shimla in December 1974 when Anupam Kher tried his hand at making announcements on AIR. However he fumbled at his first and only attempt.

Recalling the words of the duty officer that day, Anupam said, 'He told me, 'I touch your feet, please don't come to AIR Shimla again'."

This was how Anupam was rejected as casual announcer by AIR Shimla on the first day, the veteran actor added. 

Anupam who was born and brought up in Shimla, said he never had any resentment over his rejection as he believes failure is the first step on the ladder to success. 

"I have come here today and I am feeling success," the actor said.

Anupam asserted that if he had not been rejected at AIR, he would have not joined drama school and become an actor.

10 years later, Anupam made a spectacular debut in Hindi cinema with Mahesh Bhatt's multiple award-winning movie Saransh.

Over the next thirty five years, the actor featured in critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Darr, Karma, Sansar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara and A Wednesday.

AIR Shimla programme head Umesh Kashyap told PTI that Anupam's visit to the radio station was not "pre-planned".

Also read: Neena Gupta regrets not asking her father about his second marriage: 'Now there's nobody to tell me'

The actor was accompanied by his mother Dulari Kher during their visit and he expressed his desire to go on live radio, Umesh added. 

After that a short programme was arranged within minutes to accommodate the actor's request.

Umesh said Anupam has promised them for a detailed interview on AIR Shimla soon. 

