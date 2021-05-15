Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Covid-19: Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to Mumbai civic body
Anupam Kher is part of an initiative called Project Heal India.
Covid-19: Anupam Kher donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to Mumbai civic body

  • Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share pictures and a video. The donation is part of his initiative, Project Heal India.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:13 PM IST

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday donated oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for relief work during the Covid-19 crisis. The actor took to Instagram and shared the news along with photos and videos of the donations.

In the caption he wrote, "We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines and 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @my_bmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors!! @anupamkherfoundation @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia."


Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently started an initiative called Project Heal India.

Through the project, the organisation aims to provide critical lifesaving equipment and other life-supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The agenda is to ensure that help is provided wherever needed and done so promptly.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, including many Bollywood stars. Names include Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal among others who got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Anupam was recently in news after he won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled Happy Birthday. The film also bagged the Best Short Film award at the film festival.

Apart from Happy Birthday, Anupam has several other projects in the pipeline including The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files.



