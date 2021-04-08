Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Anushka Sharma had accepted she had lip job done: 'I’m human and not perfect'
When Anushka Sharma had accepted she had lip job done: 'I’m human and not perfect'

In an interview in 2016, Anushka Sharma accepted of having gone under the knife and getting a lip job done. In 2014, viewers of Koffee With Karan had first noticed her exaggerated lip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daughter named Vamika.

Anushka Sharma is one of the most admired Bollywood actors of her generation. She is loved for her performances and admired for her public stances. Yet in 2014, her enhanced lip pout had put her in sharp focus.

Fans first noticed it when she appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. She had been trolled as well. Later in 2016, in an interview with Vogue magazine, she had accepted that she had gone for a lip job.

She had said: "I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to for my role in Bombay Velvet. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Anushka Sharma's lip job in 2014.
Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira, watch video

Salman Khan says Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai might be postponed to next Eid

Kangana claims Akshay, others messaged her secretly praising Thalaivi trailer

Kartik Aaryan touches his new car's 'feet', watch video

However, back in 2014, she had claimed that she had 'been using a temporary lip enhancing tool'.

Anushka recently welcomed her first child with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli in January. Later in the year, revealing the name of their daughter she had written: "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

In August last year, they had announced that they were expecting a child together. With a post, she had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Anushka hasn't been seen in films since the release of her film, Zero which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has, nonetheless, been busy as a producer, bringing out two successful projects on OTT platforms - web series Paatal Lok (Amazon Prime) and Bulbbul (Netflix film).

