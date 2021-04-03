IND USA
Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma most recently worked together in Sanju.
When Anushka Sharma said she knew she'd be a 'great mother', because she'd 'been around' Ranbir Kapoor

  • Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have spoken about their 'buddy' bond, but did you know that she once said that she was sure she'd be a 'great mother' because she'd learned to deal with Ranbir?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST

Anushka Sharma welcomed her first child with her husband Virat Kohli earlier this year, but did you that back in 2015, she'd said that she was sure she'd be a good mother?

Anushka was promoting her film Bombay Velvet with co-star Ranbir Kapoor when she said that dealing with his childlike ways had trained her for the future, when she'd have a kid of her own.

She told NDTV, "He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my hand bag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor."

On a more serious note, Anushka said that it is Ranbir's curiosity that makes him a 'great actor', and will probably make him a 'great filmmaker' in the future. "He's very, very curious, to the extent that sometimes it's annoying and you want to hit him."

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares new picture from sets as she returns to work, fans shower new mommy with love

Besides the ill-fated Bombay Velvet, Ranbir and Anushka have worked together in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rajkumar Hirani's box office hit Sanju.

Her daughter, Vamika, was born in January. Ranbir, meanwhile, is dating Alia Bhatt. Rumours of their wedding have been gaining steam in recent months, with the actor saying that he'd probably have married her had the pandemic not played spoilsport.

The couple was recently seen surveying the construction of a new apartment in Mumbai, before Ranbir caught the coronavirus. Shortly after he tested negative, Alia was diagnosed with the illness.

