When baby Sara Ali Khan tagged along with father Saif Ali Khan on his film sets, watch video

A young Sara Ali Khan is spending time with her father actor Saif Ali Khan in a throwback video. In the clip, posted on Instagram, baby Sara is seen sitting on a chair wearing a peach coloured frock. Her hair is tied up into pigtails with two red bands. She sports red and white shoes.

As the video starts, Saif is seen offering her water but she refuses and pushes away the bottle. He asks her something but a book catches her attention. While Saif drinks water, Sara turns the pages of the book. Saif also takes a peek at the book.

Sara shares a close bond with her father. In an interview in 2020, Saif had said that he 'never felt like an absentee father'. Reacting to the statement during an interview with Hindustan Times, Sara had said, "I know my father very well. Dad is like me, so he says what he is thinking at that particular point. He never really says things for any ulterior motive...The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn’t live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that’s really comforting.”

Last year, on Father's Day, Sara had shared a series of pictures and penned an appreciation note for Saif. She wrote, "Happy Fathers’ Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime."

Sara is the daughter of Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh. They tied the knot in 1991 and were married for thirteen years before they got divorced in 2004. He later married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012.