Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Border director JP Dutta said he's 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by the film's success
bollywood

When Border director JP Dutta said he's 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by the film's success

As fans settle in to watch Shershaah and Bhuj, here's a throwback to when Border director said that he is 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by the film's success.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Sunny Deol in a still from Border.

Director JP Dutta's Border, which released in 1997, set the template for Indian war movies for years to come, to the point that even the filmmaker himself couldn't escape from its shadow.

In a 2018 interview, he admitted that he is 'hurt' by how successful the film became, because that is all he is remembered for, while the rest of his filmography is essentially ignored. As audiences settle in to watch two new war movies this Independence Day weekend -- Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah and Ajay Devgn-led Bhuj: The Pride of India -- here's a throwback to what JP Dutta once said about his movie.

Asked about Border's enduring popularity, he told Bollywood Hungama, "Border gives me a little frustration. Because I've done so many films over the years, but I'm only known for Border. That hurts."

When it was brought up that the film is played on TV every Independence Day, the director said, "See, this hurts me. You don't talk about LOC: Kargil. This hurts me, because I worked the hardest on that film, very, very hard. And to actually take a decision that I will not cut down the film from four hours to three hours, in itself was a huge decision that I had to make, commercially, because of the fact that I had met every officer's parents, who had died, who were alive. Met them, spoke to them, about their child... And after having met all of them, I did not have the heart to cut them out of the film... This is what hurts me; Border, Border, Border, Border, but what about LOC: Kargil."

Also read: 'From Madhuri Dixit, with love': What real Shershaah Captain Vikram Batra told Pakistani soldiers

Border, starring an ensemble cast that included Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and others, became one of the biggest hits of the year. LOC: Kargil starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and others. JP Dutta's most recent war film was Paltan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jp dutta sunny deol suniel shetty shershaah
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP