When Danny Denzongpa revealed why he didn't work with Amitabh Bachchan, kept refusing films

Danny Denzongpa had once talked about why he held himself back from working with Amitabh Bachchan. In an old interview in 2018, the veteran actor revealed thinking that he wouldn't be noticed if he was in the 'same frame' with Amitabh Bachchan. He also said that he refused four films including Mard and Coolie that film producer Manmohan Desai had offered him. (Also Read | When Jaya Bachchan saved Danny Denzongpa, Romesh Sharma from bullies)

Amitabh Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa in Khuda Gawah.

Danny and Amitabh starred together for the first time in Agneepath (1990). Since then they have worked in many films such as Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Kohram (1999), Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004), and Uunchai (2022).

In an interview with Filmfare, Danny had said, “I kept holding myself back from working with Amitji. I thought here’s this huge actor, who gets the best roles. No one would notice me if I was in the same frame with him. If the film were a hit, all credit would go to him. But if it flopped then the ‘new’ guy would be blamed. I kept refusing even Manji (the late director Manmohan Desai) who offered me four films with Amitji including Mard and Coolie.”

He had added, “Once I was at Film City where Manji was also shooting. He went on his knees and teased me in front of everyone, ‘Sir, please do a film for me’. I replied, ‘Sochenge (I will think about it)!’ I’d tell Manji you’re dragging the industry back by 20 years (hinting at Desai’s fantastical cinema). You give one super-hit and 10 other guys follow you’. Manji would give me the choicest gaalis (abuses). But main seedha aadmi hoon (I am a straightforward person), I speak the truth no matter how bitter!”

Danny made his debut with Zaroorat in 1972. He has featured in many years in the last few decades such as Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Dharmatma, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Fakira, Chor Machaye Shor, Devata, Kalicharan, Bulundi, Adhikar, Jai Ho, Naam Shabana, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi among others.

Danny was last seen in Uunchai an adventure drama film directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

