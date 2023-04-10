When Deepika Padukone told Kangana Ranaut 'maybe you aren't funny' after she said people didn't react to her jokes

Actor Kangana Ranaut had once said that in India, sense of humour is not that important. In an old interview, Kangana had said that she cracked jokes many a times, but people didn't 'even react'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut has message for those shocked by her praise for Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone had once teased Kangana Ranaut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone had then teased her saying that maybe her jokes weren't funny enough. At first, Kangana was surprised but later laughed at Deepika's comment.

In an interview with CNN IBN, Kangana had said, "I think in this country sense of humour is not given more importance if you see anyway. And people are very emotional for some reason and not funny at all. Then coming from women it's obviously not like so many times I crack jokes and people don't even react. I mean maybe not she doesn't definitely mean a joke or things like that."

Deepika smiled and said, "Maybe you just aren't funny." A surprised Kangana said that she would 'like to believe they didn't get it'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Kangana had praised Deepika after her Oscars appearance. She had said last month, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis)."

The praise was questioned by a section of social media users, since Kangana had previously criticised Deepika for her work on mental health awareness, called her 2022 film Gehraiyaan ‘trash’ and more.

Addressing those, who were shocked by her tweet, Kangana had said, “All those acting shocked that I praised DP (Deepika), don’t overthink, I am a very simple person. I just follow Krishna/Dharma and he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse)…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will soon see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency, which also marks her first solo directorial film. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

Deepika has already started working on Fighter in which she will be seen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON