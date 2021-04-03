When Dia Mirza had revealed how Salman Khan had once saved her mom's life: 'That I will never forget'

Ever since her February wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza has been in news. Back in 2015, Dia had once revealed how Salman Khan had come to her help and how his intervention had saved her mother's life.

Dia may not have been seen in too many movies lately, but she remains a popular face on social media. Her passionate advocacy of issues related to environment have won her plaudits.

Back in 2015, Salman was in news over the Blackbuck poaching case and a Mumbai court's ruling in the matter. It had reportedly not gone in his favour.

Dia had tweeted to say: "He is the man that saved my Mothers life. That I will never forget. #SalmanKhan." She had followed it up with another tweet and said: "My previous tweet was NOT a comment on the proceedings of the verdict. It was an emotional confession of a grateful friend. #SalmanKhan."

Salman is known for his charity work and helping nature. It is in this context that Dia had once revealed how Salman's timely intervention had helped save her mother's life.

A report in Bollywood Bubble from the same time had quoted her as saying: "Once my mother fell unconscious. I called Salman since he stays close to my house. It was with his help that I was able to rush my mother to the hospital. The doctor later told us that had we not to got my mother admitted within those 15 minutes, she would have had very little chance of survival. I’m eternally grateful to Salman and will stand by him no matter what.”

On Thursday, Dia announced that she was expecting her first child with Vaibhav. Sharing the news, she had written: "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

Dia had surprised many with low-key February wedding to Vaibhav. She had recently been to Maldives on a honeymoon. On her return, she had announced that she was expecting her baby.