Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and others shower mommy-to-be Dia Mirza with love: 'This is the happiest news'

Actor Dia Mirza announced on Thursday that she is expecting her first baby with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Reacting to the news, Priyanka Chopra, who was a pageant contestant around the same time as Dia in 2000, wrote, "Omgeeee congratulations Dee!" A new mommy herself, Anushka Sharma simply left a heart emoji.

Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, "Oh my!! This is the happiest news!! Congratulations my lovely." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Super news ! Congratulations n blessings." Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "So happy for you!!!" Vikrant Massey commented, "Many many congratulations Dia Ma’am. Wish you the best of health, happiness & peace."

In her post, Dia had shared a picture of herself from the Maldives. She was seen in a red outfit, posing against the setting sun and holding her baby bump.

She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe"

Dia and Vaibhav got married in a ceremony organised at her Mumbai home, in February. Dia had shared pictures from the wedding along with a note on Instagram. She'd written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

Dia was seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad last year. She played a supporting role; Taapsee Pannu appeared as the lead.

