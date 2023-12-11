When Dilip Kumar revealed if he felt 'frustrated' on getting roles that didn't do justice to his talent

Monday marks the 101st birth anniversary of superstar Dilip Kumar. Over his long career, the actor starred in many hit films but he did not always get the work he liked. Did you know that the late actor once revealed if he felt 'frustrated' when he got roles that did not do justice to his talent. Speaking with South Asia Monitor in 1995, Dilip had responded when asked if there was anything left for him to achieve in 'cinematic achievement'.

Dilip on being frustrated

Dilip Kumar debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944).(Hindustan Times)

Dilip had said, "I would not quite put it that way but I did get frustrated at times waiting for weeks and months for a better proposition from a literary point of view. These days people come to me with ready-made audio cassettes instead of good script, and expect to imitate that."

Dilip on his achievements

When asked if he had anything else to 'achieve', Dilip had said, "No, I did not even start. There was a lot to be done but we had to operate within the framework we have. To do better performances you need better films and themes and characterization. We have developed everything but surprisingly enough for a country of our size we don't seem to have good modern literature. We have ignored and neglected our culture. Cinema reflects all this. I wish I could have got some better characters to portray in superior equations. If you rule out the earlier pictures that were based on the classics, it will be apparent that the intent has been, even on the part of Dilip Kumar, to make the best out of the material on hand. The effort has been to improve upon what we have."

Dilip's career

Dilip debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata (1944), produced by Bombay Talkies. He had his first box office hit in Jugnu (1947). The actor then featured in several films such as Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), Daag (1952), Insaniyat (1955), Azaad (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958), Paigham (1959), Kohinoor (1960), Mughal-E-Azam (1960), Ganga Jumna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

He also featured Dastaan (1972), Sagina (1974), Bairaag (1976), Kranti (1981), Vidhaata (1982), Shakti (1982), Karma (1986), Saudagar (1991). His last on-screen appearance was in the commercially unsuccessful Qila (1998), which saw him in a dual role.

About Dilip

On July 7, 2021, the actor, who had struggled with ill health in recent years, died in a Mumbai hospital. He had married actor Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years his junior. Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar -- now part of Pakistan -- Dilip Kumar became a major star in Indian cinema's golden age between the 1940s and 1960s, starring in nearly 60 films in a career spanning 50 years.

