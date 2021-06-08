When Dimple Kapadia refused to badmouth Rajesh Khanna: 'Don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements'

Despite once calling her marriage to Rajesh Khanna a 'farce', actor Dimple Kapadia refrained from badmouthing him. She famously tied the knot with the superstar when she was just 15. And although they separated some years later, they never officially divorced.

Dimple, who turned 64 on Tuesday, once told journalist Khalid Mohamed that he won't be able to squeeze any negative statements about 'Kaka' out of her.

In a 2017 article, she was quoted as saying, "Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) has been consistently misunderstood. He’s a wonderful guy. I was far too young and impetuous when we married. We may have separated, but I still have tremendous regard and love for him. So don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements from me. Kaka’s superstardom had to be experienced to be believed."

Years after living separately, Dimple even campaigned for Rajesh Khanna, when he dabbled in politics in the 90s. They had two daughters, Twinkle (born 1974) and Rinke (born 1977).

On Father’s Day last year, Twinkle had written a piece about her on Tweak India. Sharing an old photo featuring both of them, she had written, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

The actor, First Superstar of Indian cinema, died in 2012. Dimple, meanwhile, took a break from acting during their relationship, but soon made a comeback. She was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.