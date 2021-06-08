Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Dimple Kapadia refused to badmouth Rajesh Khanna: 'Don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements'
bollywood

When Dimple Kapadia refused to badmouth Rajesh Khanna: 'Don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements'

On Dimple Kapadia's birthday, here's a throwback to when she refused to make 'nasty statements' about Rajesh Khanna.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Dimple Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna when she was just a teenager.

Despite once calling her marriage to Rajesh Khanna a 'farce', actor Dimple Kapadia refrained from badmouthing him. She famously tied the knot with the superstar when she was just 15. And although they separated some years later, they never officially divorced.

Dimple, who turned 64 on Tuesday, once told journalist Khalid Mohamed that he won't be able to squeeze any negative statements about 'Kaka' out of her.

In a 2017 article, she was quoted as saying, "Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) has been consistently misunderstood. He’s a wonderful guy. I was far too young and impetuous when we married. We may have separated, but I still have tremendous regard and love for him. So don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements from me. Kaka’s superstardom had to be experienced to be believed."

Years after living separately, Dimple even campaigned for Rajesh Khanna, when he dabbled in politics in the 90s. They had two daughters, Twinkle (born 1974) and Rinke (born 1977).

On Father’s Day last year, Twinkle had written a piece about her on Tweak India. Sharing an old photo featuring both of them, she had written, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s rare throwback photo on father’s death anniversary

The actor, First Superstar of Indian cinema, died in 2012. Dimple, meanwhile, took a break from acting during their relationship, but soon made a comeback. She was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dimple kapadia rajesh khanna twinkle khanna

Related Stories

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares candid picture, fans liken her to mother Dimple Kapadia. See post

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic with mom Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke, reveals family motto. See pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:17 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP