When Divya Bharti recalled first autograph she signed for a fan, said 'kachra hogaya mera'. Watch

Late actor Divya Bharti had once opened up about the first autograph that she signed for a fan. Speaking on the set of her film Geet in 1992, Divya had said how she wanted to know the name of her fan, 'a school-going kid', but she turned away and left. The actor had said that it was embarrassing for her. (Also Read | When Divya Bharti refused to get out of car on Deewana sets, was terrified producer would scold her)

Divya Bharti once recalled the first autograph she signed for a fan.

In an old video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, Divya had responded to the question about signing her first autograph. She had said, "Hann buri tarah se yaad hai (Yes, I remember it very well). I signed the autograph and my mom said, 'Aare pehla autograph sign kiya hai, ladki ka naam toh puch (This is the first autograph that you are signing, ask the girl's name)'."

"She is a school-going kid, mere se bhi choti thi (She was younger than me). If I was 14, she was probably 10. So I said, 'Idhaar aao, idhaar aao, tumhara naam kya hai (Come here, what is your name)?' She just looked at me (rolls eyes) and she walked away. Kachra hogaya mera khare khare (I was embarrassed then and there)," Divya added.

Reacting to the old video, a fan wrote, "We can't even imagine how big a star she would become if she was alive, cozz she is well-known heroine in all languages at 19." A comment read, "She is so beautiful." An Instagram user said, "The girl whose marriage broke the heart of the previous generation." "She was the cutesttttt," commented a person.

Divya started her film career as a teenager and made her debut opposite Venkatesh in the Telugu romantic action Bobbili Raja (1990). She also featured in the Tamil film Nila Pennae (1990). Fans also saw Divya in Naa Ille Naa Swargam and Assembly Rowdy (1991). Her first commercial success was the romantic comedy Rowdy Alludu (1991).

The late actor made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1992 with the action thriller Vishwatma (1992). The 1992 action-comedy Shola Aur Shabnam marked a turning point in her career. She also starred in Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Balwaan, Dil Aashna Hai, Dushman Zamana among others. Two of her films, Rang and Shatranj had posthumous releases in 1993. She died in 1993 after she fell from her Mumbai home's balcony.

