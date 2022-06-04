When Divya Bharti refused to get out of car on Deewana sets, was terrified producer would scold her

Divya Bharti remains one of the most promising actors of her time. She rose to fame with her Bollywood debut in the 1992 film Vishwatma. In the same year, she delivered back-to-back box office hits-- Shola Aur Shabnam and Deewana. Talking about Divya, film producer Guddu Dhanoa, who backed Deewana, once dubbed Divya as ‘time punctual’. He revealed that she once refused to get off her car for being late for the film shoot. (Also read: When Divya Bharti said mom asked her not to wash hands for 10 days after shaking hands with Amitabh Bachchan)

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Deewana revolved around the story of a newlywed, whose husband gets killed by his uncle to acquire his property. While he is presumed dead, she ties the knot again upon insistence of her mother-in-law. As the new couple start a life together, things take a different turn when the dead husband returns. While Rishi Kapoor played the dead husband in the film, Divya was the wife. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan as the second husband.

Recalling working on Deewana, Guddu said that once he was patiently waiting for Divya while they were filming hit song Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha. After enquiring about Divya, he was told that she had been inside her car for an hour and was too frightened to get down." Can you Imagine a star sitting in her car, refusing to get off because she was afraid her producer would scold her for coming in a little late for the shoot?” Free Press Journal quoted Guddu. “She got off only after I assured her we were not mad at her,” he further added reminiscing memories.

Divya Bharti’s performance in Deewana fetched her the Filmfare Award for Face of the Year. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan took home the black lady for the Best Male Debut. Divya’s last release was Kshatriya before her death in April 1993. She died of fatal head injuries after falling from her home’s balcony in Mumbai. In the same year, Rang and Shatranj was released later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON