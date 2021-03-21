Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scenes, said she dug her nails in his arm
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scenes, said she dug her nails in his arm

Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
Actor Emraan Hashmi has been tagged as a 'serial kisser' in films. However, do you know how his wife Parveen Shahani reacted to these scenes? In fact, little is known about her as Emraan has kept his personal and professional lives apart.

Today, we rewind to 2012 when Emraan spoke to Hindustan Times about his wife's reaction and how much he reveals about his projects to her. He had said, "I don’t tell her about the scenes. I do tell her about the films I’m doing. She doesn’t hear about it in detail. She is a film buff but she is not struck by glamour. She has her own life.”

Asked if she minds the scenes, he added, "She might have issues but she understands that it’s my professional requirement. She is non-interfering.”

In an appearance on Koffee With Karan in January 2014, Emraan had revealed how Parveen reacted to his intimate scenes in Murder. Parveen, who was apparently unaware of the scenes, dug her nails into Emraan’s skin out of anxiety. After the film ended, the actor had several nail marks on his arms. He said, "In the first seat my wife digging her nails into my hand like 'what the hell have you done and you haven't prepared me for this and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood'. When the hands came off, there were four jabs... I was injured...I was bleeding."

Emraan added that his wife hasn't accepted this side to his job but they have reached a common ground. He said, "She hasn't accepted it. We have hit a common ground. Right now there is a deal that we have...The deal is I take her shopping and she probably swipes the card close to seven-digit numbers."

The duo has been married for over 14 years now. On December 14, 2017, he had shared a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter saying, "11 years of marriage and counting !! Looking forward to annoying her for many many ...many more."

Emraan and Parveen started seeing each other when they were in school. According to a media report, for every on-screen kiss, he used to give her a new handbag and she has a cupboardful. She prefers to stay away from the spotlight.

