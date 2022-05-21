Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Farah Khan said Anurag Kashyap isn't good looking, called Rajkumar Hirani the 'hottest'
bollywood

When Farah Khan said Anurag Kashyap isn't good looking, called Rajkumar Hirani the 'hottest'

In the third season of Koffee With Karan, filmmakers Farah Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani appeared as guests. 
Farah Khan on Anurag Kashyap.
Published on May 21, 2022 07:36 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In an episode of Koffee With Karan's third season, filmmaker Farah Khan passed a funny comment on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. During the show, Farah said that Anurag is not good looking. She added, that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is very good looking and Rajkumar Hirani is the hottest. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The first season premiered back in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as first guests. Celebrities such as Farah, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and many others appeared on the show.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali and Farah Khan appeared together. When Karan asked Farah if she finds Imtiaz hot, she said, “he is very good looking,” she added that she finds Rajkumar ‘hotter’. 

During the interview, when Imtiaz said that Anurag Kashyap wants to ‘act’. Farah said, “Anurag Kashyap and good looking?” Imtiaz said, “No. I was saying he wants to act." Farah then replied, “Oh okay. I got scared.” Karan then said, “Anurag Kashyap is definitely not good looking but he has done some film work.”

RELATED STORIES

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later came as a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

Anurag started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. He went on to direct critically-acclaimed films such Black Friday (2004), Dev D (2009), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). In 2013, the government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) for his contribution to cinema. Last year, Anurag announced his next film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will release on August 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
anurag kashyap farah khan rajkumar hirani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP