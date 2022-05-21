When Farah Khan said Anurag Kashyap isn't good looking, called Rajkumar Hirani the 'hottest'

In an episode of Koffee With Karan's third season, filmmaker Farah Khan passed a funny comment on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. During the show, Farah said that Anurag is not good looking. She added, that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is very good looking and Rajkumar Hirani is the hottest. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after complaining of discomfort

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The first season premiered back in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as first guests. Celebrities such as Farah, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and many others appeared on the show.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali and Farah Khan appeared together. When Karan asked Farah if she finds Imtiaz hot, she said, “he is very good looking,” she added that she finds Rajkumar ‘hotter’.

During the interview, when Imtiaz said that Anurag Kashyap wants to ‘act’. Farah said, “Anurag Kashyap and good looking?” Imtiaz said, “No. I was saying he wants to act." Farah then replied, “Oh okay. I got scared.” Karan then said, “Anurag Kashyap is definitely not good looking but he has done some film work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty-starrer Main Hoon Na. She later directed, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also hosted celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. She later came as a judge on the reality television series Indian Idol – first and second season, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

Anurag started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama film, Satya in 1998. He went on to direct critically-acclaimed films such Black Friday (2004), Dev D (2009), and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). In 2013, the government of France awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and letters) for his contribution to cinema. Last year, Anurag announced his next film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will release on August 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON