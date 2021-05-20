When Fatima Sana Shaikh touched Shah Rukh Khan and didn't wash her hand for an entire day

Fatima Sana Shaikh had worked with Shah Rukh Khan as a child artist in One 2 Ka 4. But when a grown-up Fatima was in the same room as Shah Rukh at a Diwali party, she was 'flustered'.

Back in 2017, Fatima had revealed that she was with her Dangal co-stars Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra at the party. The actor, who made her debut as a lead star with the movie, recalled Aamir introducing her to Shah Rukh. During their chat, Shah Rukh cracked a joke and Fatima ended up touching him.

"A funny incident took place, Shah Rukh had arrived at the Diwali party and I was immediately flustered. Wherever he would go, I would look from afar. Aamir introduced us to him and Shah Rukh cracked a joke. I don’t remember the joke though but I laughed and ended up touching him. The whole day I did not wash my hand," she said, speaking with Bollywood Hungama.

"If he finds out about this, he will never work with me," Fatima said, speaking with Bollywood Hungama. Fatima added that she would never refuse a chance to work with Shah Rukh.

Fatima has starred in a few big screen and digital projects. She was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans, a Netflix anthology. Speaking with SpotboyE earlier this month, she expressed her interest to work on projects like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kangana Ranaut's Queen.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's fans believe they spotted Ranbir Kapoor in her live session. Watch

"I do films that come my way and if I feel a connection with the film. My choices also reflect on the person that I am. Having said that, it's not like I have too many opportunities coming my way. I'm making most of it with what is available around me. I would have loved to do a Gangubai Kathiawadi or a Queen, but again scripts like that should come to me, while there are not, I am doing what's best for me," she said.