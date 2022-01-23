Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Govinda and wife went for a romantic dinner and he called his mom to ask if he could drink
bollywood

When Govinda and wife went for a romantic dinner and he called his mom to ask if he could drink

Govinda had once revealed how he called his mom in the middle of a romantic dinner with wife Sunita, to seek her permission for having champagne. 
Govinda and wife Sunita have been married for 36 years. 
Published on Jan 23, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Govinda is a star in his own right but in personal life, he is the simplest of souls. The actor had once revealed how he took his wife Sunita for a dinner at The Taj Hotel on her birthday and rang his mom to take her permission before touching alcohol. 

Govinda and Sunita had appeared on chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal several years ago. Talking about how they once stepped out for a romantic date after a long time, the couple had revealed all that transpired that night. 

Govinda said that he got emotional on being able to dine at The Taj Hotel since he was earlier rejected for the job of a steward at the same hotel. The couple dined and danced and sipped champagne for the first time. But not before, Govinda rang up his mom to seek her permission. 

Sunita said, “We went up, we sat and said ‘let’s have champagne.' I said, ‘yes, let’s have something new'. So he ordered for one, we sipped one…” Govinda added, “And I rang mummy, ‘Mummy, piyu ki nahi piyu (mom, should I drink or not)’. Mom said, 'ajha tum pioge? Aadat to bahut buri hai. Tumhe enjoy karna hai, tum enjoy karo. (Oh, you will drink? It is a very bad habit. If you want to enjoy, so just enjoy)." 

RELATED STORIES

“And she had a look on her face ‘pujha apni mummy se (so you asked your mom)," Govinda said about the expressions on Sunita’s face. The couple went on to dance later and had the hangover for over a week.

Also read: When Govinda hid his marriage to protect image: 'My career was like my doll, was afraid someone would snatch it'

Govinda and Sunita have ben married for over 36 years. They have two kids together: daughter Tina (32) and son Yashvardan (23). Tina was earlier named Namrata and has worked as an actor in Punjabi films and a few Hindi films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
govinda
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP