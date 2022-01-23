When Govinda and wife went for a romantic dinner and he called his mom to ask if he could drink

Govinda is a star in his own right but in personal life, he is the simplest of souls. The actor had once revealed how he took his wife Sunita for a dinner at The Taj Hotel on her birthday and rang his mom to take her permission before touching alcohol.

Govinda and Sunita had appeared on chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal several years ago. Talking about how they once stepped out for a romantic date after a long time, the couple had revealed all that transpired that night.

Govinda said that he got emotional on being able to dine at The Taj Hotel since he was earlier rejected for the job of a steward at the same hotel. The couple dined and danced and sipped champagne for the first time. But not before, Govinda rang up his mom to seek her permission.

Sunita said, “We went up, we sat and said ‘let’s have champagne.' I said, ‘yes, let’s have something new'. So he ordered for one, we sipped one…” Govinda added, “And I rang mummy, ‘Mummy, piyu ki nahi piyu (mom, should I drink or not)’. Mom said, 'ajha tum pioge? Aadat to bahut buri hai. Tumhe enjoy karna hai, tum enjoy karo. (Oh, you will drink? It is a very bad habit. If you want to enjoy, so just enjoy)."

“And she had a look on her face ‘pujha apni mummy se (so you asked your mom)," Govinda said about the expressions on Sunita’s face. The couple went on to dance later and had the hangover for over a week.

Govinda and Sunita have ben married for over 36 years. They have two kids together: daughter Tina (32) and son Yashvardan (23). Tina was earlier named Namrata and has worked as an actor in Punjabi films and a few Hindi films.

