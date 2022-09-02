When Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talked about dad Rakesh Roshan getting shot by 'unknown assailants'. Watch

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot in 2000 in Mumbai. Rakesh recovered in a few weeks but the incident left the industry in shock. In 2001, Hrithik Roshan talked about the incident during an award show and was left in tears. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognisable in unseen pic with Ameesha Patel, clicked days before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Filmfare 2021, while recalling the incident, Hrithik said, "As you all know, in the past few weeks my family has been through a lot. We have witnessed joy, happiness, success, fear, sadness over the last few days. My father who believes in doing good work was recently attacked by unknown assailants."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "On that day, I just couldn't help but feel, I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world. Basically, nothing made sense and I wanted to quit even before things begun for me. But something changed all that. Something changed what I thought. On that day in the hospital when you came and I saw your faces and in your your own special way you made me feel that I was not alone, that I'll never be alone."

On January 21, 2000, Rakesh was shot at by two unidentified assailants near his office on Tilak Road at Santacruz West in Mumbai. Of the two bullets aimed at Rakesh hit him on his left arm and the other one grazed his chest. As he fell on the ground after the incident, the two assailants fled the scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik made his film debut in 2000 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which was directed by Rakesh. The film also marked the debut of actor Ameesha Patel. He will be seen next in Vikram Vedha. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It will be the first time when Hrithik and Saif will be seen together on the screen in almost two decades. They last worked together in 2002's film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Vikram Vedha is set to be theatrically released on September 30, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON