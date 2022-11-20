When Jaya Bachchan said she used to hit Shweta often for talking back to her: 'She was very, very difficult with me'

Jaya Bachchan is very close to her daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the three feature together on the latter's podcast What The Hell Navya these days. However, long before the trio came together on every festival and party, Shweta had once claimed that Jaya was partial to her son, and used to raise her hand on her more than she did on her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan had added that it would be fun when Navya would see these interviews. Also read: Jaya Bachchan asks why Indian women are wearing more western clothes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya, Shweta, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had once made a joint appearance on one of the episodes of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Host Simi had asked Shweta if her parents were partial to Abhishek. She had then said Jaya was partial to Abhishek. Both Jaya and Shweta laughed on her answer, and Jaya even said that Shweta kept on saying this all the time.

Simi went on to play a video clip from an older episode featuring Jaya and Amitabh as proof. It showed Jaya saying that she had wacked Shweta several times, but not Abhishek. Simi reminded them that Abhishek had himself said that he was a ‘monster at mischief’, while Shweta was a ‘lady’ and asked them the reason for Shweta being beaten up more than Abhishek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was Shweta who came up with an answer. “Because I was the older one and I was supposed to set the examples," she said. Abhishek added, “I am the baby of the family. She was more protective about me than anybody else and still is.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya explained, “He was naughty but he was not a brat. Shweta was very, very difficult with me. She thought she could talk (back) to me…” Sometimes its the weakness of the parent." Amitabh went on to add, "And what a joy this will be when Navya sees these interviews, she is going to pick every little thing up and play it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON