When Kajol said Shah Rukh Khan 'takes care of his fans despite everything'

Shah Rukh Khan continues to have a massive fan following across the country and as well as abroad. The actor is known for how he treats his fans with love and respects women around him. Now an old video shows Shah Rukh and Kajol at an event, where Kajol talked about Shah Rukh and how he stands out among his industry colleagues. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's 'respectful' nature won cinematographer's heart at first meeting: 'He sweetly apologised for delay'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol shared the stage with Shah Rukh and said about him in 2015, “Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor, whether we have come from the airport at 3 in the morning, wherever we have gone, he has travelled or he's ill, have fever, he will stand, he will give every fan a photograph and will value everyone.”

She further told ABP News, “He makes sure women are comfortable, his bodyguards don't talk rudely to anyone. He takes care of his fans, he loves his fans despite everything.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the event, Shah Rukh also talked about how he values gifts he receives from his fans. He said, "People send me a lot of gifts on my birthday. I have a room where I keep these gifts, some are useful, some are not. But I keep because they have been sent to me with a lot of love."

As the video was shared on a fanpage on Instagram, fans of the actor agreed with what Kajol said about him. A fan wrote, “Kajol is right. He does respect his fans. I met him at Mumbai Airport and yelled out in Surprise-'Shah Rukh Khan'. He did turn back and waved his hand.” Another said, “With all that he has and is…He is to be admired for being a humble, handsome, honest man.” One more fan said, “That's why he is king.” A comment also read, “the way she praised with her words always him they make my heart wholesome.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Jawan and features in a battered and bandaged avatar in the film announcement teaser. He has also been signed for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON