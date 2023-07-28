When Kangana Ranaut said 'stereotype of an actress is that she's dumb, will sit on your lap, giggle on stupid jokes'

Kangana Ranaut often shares her opinion about films and the industry, and in an old interview, the actor had reflected on the 'stereotype of an actress'. Kangana had told Rediff, while promoting her 2017 film Simran, that people in Bollywood think 'something is wrong with her because she doesn't entertain any kind of stupidity'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan's name as she denies kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani

Kangana also said that she had challenged the 'stereotype of an actress', and hence people were 'uncomfortable' around her. She also spoke about how 'actresses were falling for married men' earlier, but they 'don't do that anymore'. The actor further spoke about 'role of the Indian heroine' in films.

Kangana on people thinking actresses are dumb

Kangana told Rediff in 2017, "The stereotype of an actress is that she is dumb, somebody who will sit on your lap, giggle on stupid jokes, come to the van when she is being called, receive a call at 3am and come over to your house. So when a girl comes along and challenges this, people get uncomfortable. They feel something is wrong with her because she doesn't entertain any kind of stupidity. Yes, you make mistakes when you are young, fall for married men. But you don't do that anymore; you take a strong stand. You become someone with a mind of your own and that starts khatkoing (wrangling) in people's minds."

Kangana on role of Indian heroine

She further slammed the portrayal of women in films, and said they had their own journeys and conflicts, yet they are not explored in films. Kangana had said, "They were arm candy, to show the romantic side of the hero for two minutes. Then, she would come back for a song, and in the climax, she would be back for the varmala. That was the role of the Indian heroine. But it is not that she, like the hero, did not have her own conflicts."

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. She will next be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She also has Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and few other films in pipeline. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

