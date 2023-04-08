When Karan Johar mentioned Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's 'ex-boyfriend in common' Shahid Kapoor

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor appeared as guests on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan on episode 19 season six in 2019. On the show, Karan talked about Priyanka and Kareena's relationship over the years. He also spoke about their relationships with actor Shahid Kapoor. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra lost many films as she refused to do some scenes which she thought were not worth it)

Karan Johar told Priyanka Chopra that she dated Shahid Kapoor for two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the conversation, Karan told Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka, "You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality." Priyanka replied, "Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality." Kareena added, "Ya, actually."

Looking at Kareena and then Priyanka, Karan had said, "Shahid you dated for five years and you for two." Priyanka replied, "Did I?" A surprised Karan Johar asked, "Are we still denying it?" Kareena told Priyanka, "I don't know, you can tell us now." Priyanka laughed and said, "No." Karan asked again, "Are we still denying it?" Priyanka responded, "I am not denying or accepting."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same season when Shahid was a guest on the show, Karan had asked the actor, "If you were given the power to permanently delete memories related to one of your exes, whose memory would you choose to delete more, Kareena's or Priyanka's?" He replied, "See, Kareena's is longer, and Priyanka's is shorter. I think I am the man I am because of all the experiences that I've had so I wouldn't want to delete any memories. It's taught me a lot."

Karan Johar told Priyanka Chopra that she dated Shahid Kapoor for two years.

When asked to pick the talented actor between Kareena and Priyanka, the actor had said, "I think the more talented actor is Kareena. I think the more hardworking and committed actor is Priyanka." All the three actors--Shahid, Priyanka and Kareena are now married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid tied the know with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Misha Kapoor in 2016. Later, they had their son Zain Kapoor in 2018.

Priyanka got married to singer Nick Jonas ​in 2018. They became parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2021 via surrogacy. Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON