When Karan Johar said Akshaye Khanna was ‘rude’ to him during childhood: 'I remember I was scarred'

Karan Johar shared a new teaser of his celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 on Tuesday. Many attention-grabbing comments have been made and inside stories of Bollywood have been revealed on Karan Johar's talk show. In 2007, Karan invited actor Akshaye Khanna and talked about his ‘temperament’ on the show. The filmmaker also revealed that during their childhood days, the actor was ‘rude to him’ and ‘scarred him’. Also Read: When Akshaye Khanna spoke about being bothered by losing hair at early age

During the old episode, Karan said, “What about all this talk, Akshaye, there’s talk about you being temperamental, I keep reading that. But I’ve never faced that with you when we’ve met socially."

He added, “I know, you’ve been very rude to me as a child. You don’t remember. We’ve grown up in the same neighbourhood. We used to be neighbours, we were south Bombay boys. And I used to play badminton, very badly, of course. And Akshaye was a great badminton player, and he used to just come and say, ‘You, you, off the court’. And we were these little surviving badminton players, we used to just walk away, and he was this star badminton player, and we used to be thrown off the court.”

Hearing this, Akshaye said that Karan was making up the story, but the filmmaker replied by saying, “I swear I’m not. I remember, I was scarred.”

In a career spanning 25 years, Akshaye is known for his roles in films such as Border (1997), Taal (1999), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Humraaz (2002), Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004), Gandhi My Father (2007), Race (2008), Mom (2017), Section 375 (2020) and many more.

The actor is filming for Drishyam 2. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is a sequel to Tabu and Ajay Devgn's 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. The film is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, which featured actor Mohanlal.

