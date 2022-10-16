When Kareena Kapoor called Saif Ali Khan 'casanova', said she was 'petrified' about getting into a relationship with him

Actor Kareena Kapoor once called her then boyfriend-actor Saif Ali Khan a 'casanova' and revealed that she was 'quite petrified' before getting into a relationship with him. In an interview in 2009, Kareena had also said that she was 'happy and totally shocked' after knowing about his past. Saif Ali Khan had also spoken about how Kareena would ask him questions about his past. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. (Also Read | When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor revealed doing intimate scenes on screen makes the other person 'insecure, annoyed')

Saif was married to actor Amrita Singh from 1991-2004. They are parents to two children--Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He then started dating model Rosa Catalano in 2004 but separated three years later.

During the show Date With Kurbaan for Zoom, host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she wanted to know everything about Saif's past. Kareena had said, "Yes, of course. Considering the casanova that he was. The whole world knows that. Of course, I mean I was also quite petrified that I was getting into a relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Everyone knows he is a ladies' man. But Saif has changed." When Karan asked if she was happy with the information, Kareena responded that she 'happy and totally shocked'.

Karan also asked Saif if Kareena sat him down and asked for details about his past. The actor said, "Sometimes on the phone, halfway through a shot, she's like, 'Explain this to me'. Just when I'm about to explain it properly, she says, 'Okay, I can't hear that now. I'm busy'. I'm like, 'Okay'. It's funny that way."

Saif made the relationship public in 2008 when he inked Kareena's name on his arm. After dating for four years, they got married on October 16, 2012. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child--son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, four years after their marriage. They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February last year.

Apart from Tashan, Kareena and Saif worked together in LOC Kargil and Omkara. LOC Kargil, released in 2003, was their first film together. They also starred in Omkara, released in 2006.

Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming project, which is also her debut as a producer. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film, which will stream on Netflix, is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan.

Saif will be next seen in the upcoming film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

