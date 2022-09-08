When Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor revealed doing intimate scenes on screen makes the other person 'insecure, annoyed'

In a 2010 episode of Koffee With Karan, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan appeared together. During the show, Karan Johar asked the couple about their reaction when they see their partner doing an intimate scene on screen. Kareena revealed that she and Saif decided not to do it because it makes the other person feel ‘insecure and annoyed'. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor recalls why she rejected Saif Ali Khan's marriage proposal twice: 'I thought it was too soon'

During the show, when Karan asked the question, Kareena said, “No, we have a very open relationship — even when he did that kiss scene in Love Aaj Kal or I did Kambakkht Ishq we spoke, I had warned him that this is what is there in this film, and he said, ‘This is your work’. But after that, we spoke and we decided not to…because of course it makes you feel insecure and annoyed.” They both decided that they would not do any kissing scenes.

Even though the two said on the show that they've decided not to do kissing scenes on the big screen anymore, Kareena did have on screen kiss scenes with actor Arjun Kapoor in their 2016 film Ki & Ka.

Kareena and Saif worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif made the relationship public the same year when he got Kareena's name in Hindi tattooed on his forearm. After four years of dating, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child- son Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February last year.

Kareena has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut. She recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she is prepping for a Hansal Mehta film.

Saif will be seen next in Vikram Vedha. The film will also star Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte and it will release on September 30. He also has mythological film Adipurush in the pipeline. The film will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

