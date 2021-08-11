When Kareena Kapoor reacted to furore over Taimur's name: 'What happened 300 years ago, kisne dekha hai?'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are being trolled again since the name of their second child was revealed earlier this week. As per a few reports, Kareena has mentioned in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, that their baby has been named Jehangir Ali Khan.

Since the reveal, many have been trolling the family on Twitter for choosing a name similar to Mughal ruler Jahangir. Kareena's friends and family have defended her too. The episode is also similar to what was seen at the birth of the couple's first son, Taimur, in 2016.

Back then as well, Kareena and Saif were trolled, accused of naming their child after Turkish invader Timur, which the couple had denied. Last year, Kareena was asked about the episode during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt. She said she should have the liberty to name her child whatever she likes.

"There is so much history they are going into. That what happened bl**dy 100-200 saal pehle kya hua tha, 300 saal pehle. Kisne dekha hai (Who has seen what happened 100-200 years ago)? And how do you know I named him like that. We named him that for the meaning and because we liked the sound of the name. It's up to the parents and has nothing to do with anything that happened. Tomorrow anything might happen. A rapist's name might be anything else but that doesn't make all Suresh's rapists," she had said.

Speaking about the trolls, she added, "The trolls just went mad. 'Oh why would they name him after a conqueror, he was a lame conqueror, his name was Tamalin...' They started getting into the bifurcation ki kya karta tha Taimur 300 years pehle (what he used to do 300 years ago). Now whether it is a Hindu name or a Muslim name, it's a name that we liked. Saif is a Muslim name so how does it matter? I like the name. It could be Alexa, Alexandra. Why can't I name my child what I want to?"

Jeh Ali Khan was born in February. He is Saif's fourth child. Saif also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.