Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kareena Kapoor said Babita raised her, Karisma with no financial support from Kapoors: ‘We were left alone’
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor said Babita raised her, Karisma with no financial support from Kapoors: ‘We were left alone’

Kareena Kapoor Khan once talked about her mother Babita Kapoor receiving no financial support from the Kapoor family when she and her sister Karisma Kapoor were growing up
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with her sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder sister Karisma Kapoor were brought up ‘single-handedly’ by their mother, Babita Kapoor. In an interview in 2007, Kareena had said that she and Karisma did not see their father Randhir Kapoor often while growing up, and got no financial assistance from the Kapoor family.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of his debut film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, in which they worked together. In 1988, he moved out of their home to live with his parents.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror about their financial condition before Karisma became a star, Kareena had said, “Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life.”

On being asked if they got any financial support from the Kapoor family, Kareena had said, “We were left alone to fend for ourselves. But now we see more of our father, though we did not see him often in our initial years. We are a family now.”

Also read: Raghu Ram once asked Anu Malik if he was guilty of plagiarism, composer hit back saying ‘aap bhi chor hai’

Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce. Recently, he said that he will be selling his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai to move closer to Babita, Kareena and Karisma.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan. They have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan and a younger son who was born in February this year. His name is yet to be revealed.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, the film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It will release in theatres this Christmas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan babita kapoor karisma kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts glowing no-makeup selfie after ‘beautiful trek’. See it here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 03:29 PM IST
bollywood

When Kareena Kapoor said she doesn't 'want to fall in love with older man' on screen: 'Saif is anyway 10 years older'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:40 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP