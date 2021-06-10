When Kareena Kapoor said Babita raised her, Karisma with no financial support from Kapoors: ‘We were left alone’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder sister Karisma Kapoor were brought up ‘single-handedly’ by their mother, Babita Kapoor. In an interview in 2007, Kareena had said that she and Karisma did not see their father Randhir Kapoor often while growing up, and got no financial assistance from the Kapoor family.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of his debut film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, in which they worked together. In 1988, he moved out of their home to live with his parents.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror about their financial condition before Karisma became a star, Kareena had said, “Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life.”

On being asked if they got any financial support from the Kapoor family, Kareena had said, “We were left alone to fend for ourselves. But now we see more of our father, though we did not see him often in our initial years. We are a family now.”

Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce. Recently, he said that he will be selling his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai to move closer to Babita, Kareena and Karisma.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan. They have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan and a younger son who was born in February this year. His name is yet to be revealed.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, the film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It will release in theatres this Christmas.