When Kareena Kapoor said her and Hrithik Roshan ‘make excellent pair’, accepted Yaadein had a 'bad script'

Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan starred together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. This was there fourth film together. In a 2003 interview, Kareena spoke about the film and her chemistry with Hrithik. She had also said she was happy doing Hindi films, and would only act in a Hollywood film made by Steven Spielberg. Read more: When Kareena Kapoor addressed rumours of giving up her career to be with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik and Kareena were last seen together in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which also featured actor Abhishek Bachchan. While the film was not praised by critics and failed to perform well at the box office, Hrithik and Kareena’s pairing was appreciated by their fans. The duo had previously worked together in three films – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Yaadein (2001), and Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002). During the start of their Bollywood career, there were also rumours of Kareena and Hrithik dating; which Kareena had denied.

In an old interview, while promoting Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Kareena said it was her first ‘full-throttle’ movie opposite Hrithik Roshan. She said their previous films either had ‘bad scripts’, too many stars or did not see the actors getting together by the end of the movie. “I think we (Hrithik and her) make an excellent pair and I would like to call this (Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon) the first full-throttle Hrithik-Kareena film. Yaadein had a bad script, in K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) we weren't noticed because there were so many stars (including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan), and in Mujhse Dosti Karoge I did not get Hrithik (the film also starred Rani Mukerji),” the actor told India Today.

In the same interview, Kareena also said she was happy doing Hindi films, and not moving to Hollywood, unlike some other actors at the time. This was around the time actor Aishwarya Rai made headlines for starring as the lead in Bride and Prejudice; the 2004 Gurinder Chadha-directed film was an Indianised adaptation of the Jane Austen's, Pride and Prejudice.

When asked if she too were considering doing an English film, a crossover film, Kareena had said, “I don't understand the word crossover. I am happy doing Hindi films, thank you. I can't put on an accent and act in a Hollywood film. Except, if I am offered a film by Steven Spielberg.”

Meanwhile, as per a Bollywood Life report from earlier this year, Kareena and Hrithik have been offered an exciting project together. The actors and makers are yet to respond to rumours about the said film. Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Hrithik has a couple of projects including Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, and Fighter amongst others.

