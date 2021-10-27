When Katrina Kaif said she would invite ‘everyone in the world’ to her wedding: 'When you decide to get married...'

Rumour has it that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are planning a winter wedding. Although Katrina had a cryptic response to the rumours, Vicky is yet to react. While fans keep a close watch on the developments, we came across an interview of the Tiger 3 actor talking about inviting ‘everyone in the world’ to witness her wedding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, Katrina was addressing rumours of her wedding at the time and said that the day she decides to get married, she would tell the whole world.

“When you decide to get married, and are prepared to tell the world that ‘we are making a commitment’, you become comfortable with people talking about it. I want everyone in the world to attend my wedding,” she had said.

In the same interview, she added, “A private person [like me] doesn’t like to talk about sensitive and delicate topics like relationship and love. And if that (being silent) is misconceived as arrogance, then it’s the ignorance of that person [who forms such a perception about me].”

Katrina has been rumoured to be dating Vicky since 2019. A few months ago, reports claimed that Vicky and Katrina are engaged. However, Katrina's team had shot the claims down. Speaking to Zoom, Katrina's spokesperson said, "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon."

Vicky too downplayed the rumours. Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Vicky said, “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything.”

