Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Kiran Rao called Aamir Khan after his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’
bollywood

When Kiran Rao called Aamir Khan after his divorce from Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday. Here is looking back at his old interview, in which he talked about falling in love with her after his divorce from Reena Dutta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao split up after 15 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked fans by announcing their divorce after 15 years of being married. They said in a joint statement that they will continue to be ‘co-parents and family for each other’ and will raise their son, Azad Rao Khan, together.

In an earlier interview with a Chinese news channel, Aamir Khan had talked about how he found love in Kiran Rao after splitting from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005.

During the making of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, Aamir first met Kiran, who was an assistant director on the film. “But at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he had said.

“In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he had added.

Aamir Khan had also pointed out a similarity between Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta -- that both were ‘strong women’. He had said, “I like strong women. My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t wanna bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong,” he had said.

On Saturday, Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce but said that they will continue with their professional partnership on Paani Foundation and ‘other projects that (they) feel passionate about’. They will also ‘nurture and raise’ their son Azad Rao Khan together.

Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” the statement said. They also thanked their family and friends for ‘constant support and understanding about this evolution in (their) relationship’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan-kiran rao aamir khan kiran rao

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao show off grey hair as they make rare outdoor appearance. See pics

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2020 05:49 PM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, ex-wife Reena Dutta come together for epic family pic on matriarch Zeenat’s birthday

UPDATED ON JUN 14, 2019 08:39 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours founder of Paralympic movement Ludwig Guttmann with a doodle

Mama fox and her tiny triplets win hearts, ‘special’ video goes viral

Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Man employs unusual way to move a camel and its calf from middle of the road
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP