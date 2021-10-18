When Madhuri Dixit revealed details of her first date with Shriram Nene: ‘I literally was frightened out of my wits’

Madhuri Dixit, who celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary with Dr Shriram Nene on Sunday, once shared details of their first-ever date and how she was petrified. She made the revelation during an appearance on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal several years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first time we met, he said, ‘Let’s go mountain biking.’ I swear I had not sat on a bicycle for the past 20 years. I am like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ Mom was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Do you know what it involves?’ And I am like, ‘Yeah, you just sit on a bike and you go.’ Once we went there, that was when I knew what mountain biking is,” she said.

“I came down slopes I never imagined myself doing. I literally was frightened out of my wits. I looked back and I was like (gasps in horror), ‘Did I just come down that?’ After a while, I had to tell him. I said, ‘You know what, I don’t think I have done this.’ He said, ‘You have never done this before?’ I said no. He said, ‘You are brave’,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Simi said that it was indeed brave, Madhuri replied that it was also ‘stupid’ as she could have fallen and hurt herself.

Also see | When Madhuri Dixit revealed Shriram Nene recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at their reception: ‘I think I know that face’

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot on October 17, 1999. She shifted base to the US for a few years after marriage but moved back home in 2011. The couple has two sons - Arin and Ryan.

As Madhuri and Shriram celebrated 22 years of togetherness on Sunday, he dedicated a romantic Instagram post to her. Sharing a montage of their pictures, he wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how I feel about the 22 beautiful years that I’ve spent with you. Home is wherever you are and I’m so grateful for the amazing life and home that we have built together. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the universe both inside and out, my soulmate, my MD, and my better half, here’s to many great years ahead.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}