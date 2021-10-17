When Madhuri Dixit revealed Shriram Nene recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at their reception: ‘I think I know that face’

Madhuri Dixit took everyone by surprise when she married Dr Shriram Nene. Shortly afterwards, she bid adieu to her career in films and shifted base to the US to be with him. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary on Sunday, here is revisiting an old interview of hers in which she talked about him.

Shriram did not have any idea about Madhuri’s stardom when they first met at her brother’s house. They dated for a while before they tied the knot on October 17, 1999.

During an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Madhuri said that Shriram had not watched too many Bollywood films. “Me and his mom kind of tried to show him one of my films and say, ‘Look at this song.’ And he is like, ‘Can’t we do something else? Let’s go out and do something’,” she laughed.

Madhuri revealed that Shriram did not recognise any of her industry colleagues at their wedding reception, except Amitabh Bachchan. “I think the only star he recognised at our reception was Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school and that was Amar Akbar Anthony. He was like, ‘I think I know that face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, you know him because of that film’,” she said.

Madhuri and Shriram have two sons - Arin and Ryan. Arin started college in the US earlier this year. He is a student at the University of Southern California. Ryan turned 16 in March.

Madhuri will soon make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Finding Anamika, in which she will play a superstar who suddenly goes missing. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.