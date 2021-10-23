When Malaika Arora said ‘Salman Khan hasn’t made me', called herself a 'self-made woman'

Ever since dancing on a train with Shah Rukh Khan to Chaiyya Chaiyya in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, Malaika Arora has made a name for herself as reality show judge and one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. However, she has also had to face criticism over the years for the ‘item girl’ tag that was once attached to her name.

Not only that, a few even believed that being a part of the Khan family gave her a leg-up too. Malaika was married to actor Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017 and therefore, was sister-in-law of actor Salman Khan as well.

In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2008, Malaika even reacted to a comment made by Rakhi Sawant, who had reportedly said that Malaika is not called an ‘item girl’ because of her connection to Salman. She said, “In that case I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman.”

Also addressing rumours that she was miffed with Salman and family for not supporting Arbaaz's career, she said, “What should they do for him? Launch a movie, get him roles or spoon feed him on which scripts to accept and refuse? The brothers are very close-knit but career decisions can’t be taken on his behalf.”

Malaika has been part of films such as Kaante and even Dabangg, which starred Salman Khan in the lead. Her song, Munni Badnam from the movie became a raging hit.

Malaika and Arbaaz had an amicable split a few years ago and are still often seen hanging out together with their son Arhaan and their families.

Malaika is currently a judge on India's Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.