When Manisha Koirala got angry at Aamir Khan for being 'unfriendly' during Akele Hum Akele Tum shoot: Script required...

Aamir Khan once spoke about an incident when his Akele Hum Akele Tum co-star Manisha Koirala got angry with the actor during the shoot of the movie. The actor was a guest on Simi Garewal's chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where he spoke about how he shot for different scenes with his female co-stars. When Simi reminded Aamir that he was 'unfriendly' with Manisha Koirala during the film's shoot, he talked about it. (Also Read | Aamir Khan takes son Azad for a weekend outing, poses with a smile. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the show, Simi asked Aamir about his sexual chemistry with his female co-stars. Aamir replied, "When I am working with an actress and I'm supposed to be in love with the person, I do make a genuine attempt to feel. When I am looking into the eyes of the person to feel real love for the girl in front of me. Once the shot is over I come out of it."

The host then said that Manisha once reminded him that he 'gave very indifferent unfriendly vibes during Akele Hum Akele Tum'. She also told Aamir that he responded to Manisha saying, "Oh but the script required me to be like that". Aamir replied, "Manisha was really mad at me when she heard this. The script required that we don't get along and stuff like that. So when I started doing the film I just maintained a certain distance from her."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) is a romantic drama film starring Aamir, Manisha, and Master Adil. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film is loosely based on the 1979 American film Kramer vs Kramer. In the film, Aamir plays Rohit, an aspiring singer while Manisha essays the role of Kiran, an ambitious classical singer-in-training. They get married but after opposition from her family, they decide to lead separate lives.

Aamir and Manisha also featured together in Mann (1999), a romantic drama film written and directed by Indra Kumar. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Neeraj Vora with Rani Mukerji in a special appearance.

Fans saw Aamir last in Laal Singh Chaddha. After that, the actor said that he will take a break from actin. In November 2022, Aamir at an event in Delhi had said, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON