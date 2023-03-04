Aamir Khan takes son Azad for a weekend outing, poses with a smile. See pics

Aamir Khan was spotted with son Azad Rao Khan in Bandra, Mumbai Saturday noon. They seemed to be on a weekend outing together and patiently posed for the paparazzi. While Aamir was in a navy blue tee and black track pants and slippers, Azad was in grey tee, blue shorts and shoes. Also read: Aamir Khan spotted at Zoya Akhtar's office in a new, younger look; ditches grey hair and beard. See pics

Hours before, Aamir was spotted at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's office. After sporting white hair and beard for several months post the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor is back to sporting a black mane.

Aamir Khan with Azad Rao Khan on Saturday. (Varinder Chawla)

Aamir has two kids with his first wife Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. With his second wife Kiran Rao, Aamir has one son, Azad Rao Khan. He and Kiran are also separated but continue to co-parent Azad and work together on their Paani foundation.

Ira Khan with mom Reena Dutta.

On the other hand, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan spent time with her mom Reena Dutta. She shared a picture with her from their visit to a restaurant and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Love you, mama.”

In November last year, Aamir had hosted Ira's engagement bash in Mumbai as she got engaged to her boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad and Aamir's nephew and former actor Imran Khan and his mom and daughter were part of the intimate ceremony. Aamir and cousin Mansoor Khan also danced to the song Papa Kahte Hain from their 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which released in theatres in August last year. It released after much delay and received positive to mixed response from the critics and at the ticket counters. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Post the film's below the par performance at the box office, an apology video appeared on the Twitter page of his production house. A voice could be heard in the audio, “Hum sab insaan hai, Aur galtiya insaan se hoti hai (we all are humans and only humans commit mistakes). Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry. We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes even when we don’t talk. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being.”

