When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu said ‘I love Priyanka Chopra’, talked about learning from her. Watch

On Monday, India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021. In an old interview, Harnaaz had said that actor Priyanka Chopra has been her inspiration.
Harnaaz Sandhu has said that she loves Priyanka Chopra.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Monday, India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021. Many Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, who was Miss World 2000, congratulated Harnaaz for winning the title. In an old interview, Harnaaz had revealed that she ‘loves Priyanka Chopra.’

A video shared online from the time when she won the title of Miss Diva 2021 has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Harnaaz says, “I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka.”

Many people commented on Harnaaz's views on Priyanka. One person wrote, “Smart girl with great taste. Happy for her. I think it is very sweet that Priyanka watched it. Shows how connected she is to India.” While another one wrote, “So I was right when I said that she reaches out to Priyanka for advice. Congratulations to her and she make the right decision to go to Priyanka for some advice on how to keep on in this industry.”

In an interview with Rediff, after winning the title of Miss Diva 2021, Harnaaz said that Priyanka has been her ‘biggest inspiration’. When Harnaaz was asked, “Is there an Indian beauty queen you look up to?” She replied, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

On Monday, after Harnaaz won the Miss Universe 2021 crown, Priyanka congratulated her on Instagram. Sharing a video of the moment when the host announced Harnaaz's name as Miss Universe 2021, Priyanka penned a note for her. She wrote, “And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India.” She added, “Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.” 

